Students from Cedar Park STEM School and School of Environmental Studies were recognized March 14 for their STEM skills as winners of the 2021-22 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a year-long project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science and engineering skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a final presentation.
Teams from 46 schools participated in the challenge, including one from Hawaii. The zoo selected the top projects to advance to the exhibition round. Student teams presented their projects to a panel of judges comprised of staff from the zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals. The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were awarded at the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions in March. Student teams were also awarded prizes for the conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories.
This year, students were challenged to either develop a new wolf habitat expansion or an enrichment solution for the gray wolves at the zoo. Students were evaluated for their research skills, uniqueness of ideas, plans for implementing the solution and overall presentation.
The two Apple Valley schools received the following awards:
• Cedar Park Elementary School, Lead teacher: Kelli Ellickson, Flint Hills Resources Top Project first place Enrichment Design Award: The Zip Track; second place Enrichment Design Award: The MultiFUNctional Bridge
• School of Environmental Studies, Lead teacher: Brad Nord, Flint Hills Resources Top Project first place Overall Award: Wolf’s World Exhibit; third place Overall Award: Wolftopia; Innovation Award: MN Zoo: Gray Wolves from New Height; Zookeeper Award: Wolf Toys
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is made possible by a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources, which started in 1989. The Minnesota Zoo recently received top honors from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the ZOOMS education program.
