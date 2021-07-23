av night to unite 2019 police file
Apple Valley Police Officer Jeff Weber speaks to a community member during an Apple Valley Night to Unite gathering in 2019. The event is one of the many avenues used by the police department to engage with the public about its operations.

 File photo by Patty Dexter

Apple Valley is set to host Night to Unite celebrations on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Residents are encouraged to register their neighborhood party and request a visit from the police or fire department. Visits will be available to the first 50 parties that request them.

This year’s celebration will also feature a neighborhood chalk art contest. Photos can be submitted of residents’ creations for a chance to win a prize.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to collect school supplies for students in need in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. School supplies should be collected at the gathering and dropped off at Falcon Ridge Middle School Aug. 12-14.

See more information about requesting a visit, entering the chalk art contest or the school supply drive at https://tinyurl.com/2h3v9uj2.

