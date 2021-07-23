Apple Valley is set to host Night to Unite celebrations on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Residents are encouraged to register their neighborhood party and request a visit from the police or fire department. Visits will be available to the first 50 parties that request them.
This year’s celebration will also feature a neighborhood chalk art contest. Photos can be submitted of residents’ creations for a chance to win a prize.
Neighborhoods are encouraged to collect school supplies for students in need in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. School supplies should be collected at the gathering and dropped off at Falcon Ridge Middle School Aug. 12-14.
See more information about requesting a visit, entering the chalk art contest or the school supply drive at https://tinyurl.com/2h3v9uj2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.