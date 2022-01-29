av mid-winter fest 1.jpg

Levi Robinson, 5, of Burnsville enjoys a s’more at Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest on Feb. 1, 2020. 

 File photo by Patty Dexter

People can celebrate the winter season with neighbors, friends, and family at Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest.

Held annually since 1978, this year’s 2022 celebration will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place outdoors at a new venue: Johnny Cake Ridge Park-West, at14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road. Residents are reminded to bundle up for the winter weather.

Event highlights include a pre-fest scavenger hunt, medallion hunt, youth hockey tournament, snowshoeing, bag toss tournament, horse-drawn wagon rides, disc golf, cart train rides, an appearance by Apple Valley’s police and fire departments, food trucks, hot beverages, wine and beer, a 50/50 raffle, live music, fireworks, and more.

The Riverside Hitmen, sponsored by the Apple Valley Arts Foundation, will perform live music 5-7 p.m. Following the performance, the festival will conclude with a fireworks show provided by Res Pyro.

Parking and admission are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A full activity schedule with times and more information can be found online at applevalleymn.gov, search “mid-winter fest”.

Sponsors include The Apple Valley Arts Foundation, Apple Valley Hockey Association, Eastview Hockey Association, and Rotary of Apple Valley.

Tags

Load comments