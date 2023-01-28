The city of Apple Valley will be hosting its annual Mid-Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event, held annually since 1978, will take place at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road. Several activities are included in this year’s event lineup.
A photo scavenger hunt by the police and fire departments began Jan. 24 and goes until Jan. 31.
On Feb. 4, the medallion hunt will start at 9 a.m. and run until the medallion is found.
“The medallion hunt clues will be posted on Apple Valley Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page,” Bill Bird, recreation supervisor, said. “The first clue will be posted at 9 a.m., followed by clues every hour, on the hour, until the medallion is found.”
The Mite’s Hockey Jamboree by the Eastview Hockey Association will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other activities scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. include:
- 3–4:30 p.m., Garden Cart Rides by the Police Department and Kids dance DJ
- 3-7 p.m., Showshoeing (shoes provided); frozen kite flying (kites provided); ice skating (bring your own skates); meet Klondike the Mid-Winter Fest mascot and police and fire department representatives; recycling bin racing; small hill sledding (sleds provided); warm up on the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority warming bus or around heated fire pits; food trucks and other concessions and a three-hole disc golf course
