Community members try showshoeing at Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest in 2022.

 File photo by Patty Dexter

The city of Apple Valley will be hosting its annual Mid-Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event, held annually since 1978, will take place at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road. Several activities are included in this year’s event lineup.

