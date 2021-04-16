Apple Valley Rotary is raising money to help eradicate polio and its foundation has approved up to a $5,000 match toward money raised for this effort.

Rotarians have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. A child can be protected against this disease for as little as $3. Community members can make a donation by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2x5amm2c or by mailing a check to Apple Valley Rotary, P.O. Box 240551, Apple Valley, MN 55124.

