Apple Valley Rotary raised $22,230 during the third annual Help End Polio Now Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, as 140 people attended and 220 tickets were sold.
Rotary District 5950 Polio Chairman Tim Mulcrone said during the event that the goal of Polio Plus is to immunize every child under 5 throughout the world. All District 5950 Rotary clubs were encouraged this year to donate $1,500 to Polio Plus which is one of the signature projects for Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation.
In 1985 Rotary International launched Polio Plus when there were 387,000 cases in 125 countries. Today Polio is endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2018 there were 38 cases of polio. In 2019 the number increased to 156 cases, as Pakistan started allowing immunization, which has resulted in discovering missed polio cases. Until Polio is eliminated there is the possibility of the disease returning. Most have forgotten what polio is and the paralyzing effect on one’s life. Today, many who suffered from polio are experiencing post-polio syndrome’s weakness of the limbs.
Several months ago, planning and marketing for the Apple Valley event started, as Rotary members sold tickets and visited area businesses seeking donations for the silent auction.
Chairpersons of the planning committee were Rotary members Karen Kirkman and Ed Corbett, along with William Tschohl who retired from the Rotary a few years ago.
Kirkman collected many of the silent auction items along with Corbett. Tschohl, who is a polio survivor, sold 75 tickets. He said that many understood the need to eliminate polio and were eager to support the cause. Rotary member Tasha Wells and Lance Miller, immediate past president, offered significant help on the day of the event.
Apple Valley City Council members Tom Goodwin and Clint Hooppaw helped with marketing and finances, respectively. Ed Kearney, president of the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, also promoted the dinner to chamber members.
The Gambling Committee of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 donated $2,000 to Polio Plus, which the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match 2-to-1.
On Oct. 8, 2019, Apple Valley Rotary raised $410 for Polio Plus during a wine tasting at Grand Stay Hotel and Conference Center in Apple Valley.
Apple Valley Rotary also supports 360 communities, the Dictionary Project, book drive, Feed My Starving Children, Clean Water, Teacher of the Year Recognition and much more. For more information, go to its website at AppleValleyRotary.org. The club meets Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at Grand Stay Hotel and LaGrand Conference Center, 7083 153rd St.
Rotary is still looking for area residents who would like to support Polio Plus. Contact Kirkman, branch manager at MidCountry Bank, 14994 Glazier Ave., Apple Valley, 952-997-5606 or email Karen.Kirkman@MidCountryBank.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.