The Apple Valley Rotary Club is hosting a chili feed and silent auction fundraiser to support Rotary’s Polio Plus program.

The event is slated for 2-5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 24 at Cowboy Jack’s, 14998 Glazier Ave. in Apple Valley.

“Rotarians have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries,” according to the club’s website.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, contact Rotary Club member Karen Kirkman at MidCountry Bank at karen.kirkman@MidCountryBank.com or 952-997-5606.

Kirkman said the city of Apple Valley plans to issue a proclamation to declare World Polio Day in Apple Valley on Oct. 24.

