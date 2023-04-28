Apple Valley High School’s Knights of the Valley members pose with the robot the team built and brought to Houston, Texas, to compete with nearly 800 teams from around the world in the FIRST Robotics World Championships.
Apple Valley High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team, the Knights of the Valley — sponsored for years by Nordson Medical and Uponor — competed in the FIRST Robotics World Championship, from April 19-22 in Houston, Texas.
At Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, the team competed over three days against nearly 800 of the world’s best teams, placing 57th in their division.
The Knights of the Valley has been competing in the First Robotics Competition for 15 years under the coaching talents of Joey Lake, Max Mayer and Kent Braaten. The team, currently composed of 10 students ranging from ninth to 12th grade, builds a robot from scratch to compete in a series of pre-defined challenges that change each year. The 2023 Charged Up challenge required the team to work in an alliance with two other teams, each using their robot to pick up and deliver cubes and cones across a field, depositing them in predefined patterns for points.
“2023 has been an exceptional year for the Knights of the Valley,” Lake said in a statement. “The students have worked hard to reorganize the team to be more efficient and effective, which enabled them to effectively build two different robots this season to optimize their effectiveness on the field. I speak for all the coaches and mentors when I say we are extremely proud of what these kids have learned and accomplished together.”
The team is funded by a wide range of local and national sponsors, including Nordson Medical, Uponor, Park Chrysler Jeep, NASA, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mercury Bank, PaySii, and BW Systems Inc. Sponsors, Apple Valley High School, and community members came together to help the team raise the nearly $30,000 it cost to travel to the competition.
