Apple Valley High School’s Knights of the Valley members pose with the robot the team built and brought to Houston, Texas, to compete with nearly 800 teams from around the world in the FIRST Robotics World Championships.

Apple Valley High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team, the Knights of the Valley — sponsored for years by Nordson Medical and Uponor — competed in the FIRST Robotics World Championship, from April 19-22 in Houston, Texas.

At Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, the team competed over three days against nearly 800 of the world’s best teams, placing 57th in their division.

