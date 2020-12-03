Apple Valley High School’s FIRST Tech Challenge Team 9205 “Iron Maidens” has been awarded a $1,000 grant through the Advancing Sciences program hosted by the American Heart Association.
The Advancing Sciences program is an annual event held by the American Heart Association with the goal to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math. The program provides opportunities to get high school students interested in STEAM fields. Typically it’s held as a conference-type of event, but this year it took place entirely online, Nov. 16-20. The Iron Maidens were awarded the grant on the last day of the program, Nov. 20, said Kacee Wells and Amy Tong, Iron Maidens team members.
“It will help the team to buy materials and resources that we need for the current season,” Wells and Tong said in an email. “The Iron Maidens have been a part of this program in previous years. We decided to get involved again this year because we thought it was a good opportunity.”
The Iron Maidens is an all-female FTC team founded in 2014. This year the team is composed of seven members, all sophomores.
Wells and Tong said they were able to meet at the beginning of the school year with precautions in place. The in-person meetings stopped Nov. 20 after Gov. Tim Walz’s new executive order took effect.
“We are still able to compete, however, all competition events are going online this season and have been moved to mid-January or later. We are also exploring different ways to help the community. Right now, participating in the robotics group meeting is all that we have done – that helps clarify the craziness of this robotics season. We are still working, though they have surely slowed down,” Wells and Tong said.
More information about the Iron Maidens can be found at www.facebook.com/ironmaidensftc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.