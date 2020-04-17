FIRST Robotics Competition Team 2667 “Knights of the Valley” members have found another way to engage with the community beyond robotics.
Since early April, the team has been involved with 3D printing face shields and surgical mask holders for medical personnel working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project started after the team saw a newspaper article about Apple Valley High School teacher Chris Lee working on a similar project.
“We had been debating as a team earlier how we could assist and we found a possible solution but had not started implementing it until about then,” said Joseph Lake, a co-lead mentor for the team.
Lake said he contacted Jim Lynch, AVHS E3STEM coordinator, to let him know the team had a prototype they could start making. Lynch informed him that M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital needed help. They then contacted a health care unit coordinator who had reached out to AVHS.
The team got further support for its project after a Facebook post about its progress was shared. Jabil in Chaska offered up to 400 rolls of 3D printing filament to the team and other robotics teams to assist in the endeavor.
“We dropped off the first 50 shields with our contact for Fairview today April 13. We are also working with Chris Lee to help produce adapters for a project called Pneumask. A local ICU at Abbott (Northwestern) reached out to Chris and requested assistance with producing adapters to make a full face snorkel mask adaptable to any filter,” Lake said.
The team’s 3D printers are spread among students and mentors. They set up pickup times and share resources when possible through no contact pickups and dropoffs they arrange, Lake said.
Lake said the team is hoping to reach out to other facilities to provide personal protective equipment.
“Currently we have a request from the VA Medical Center and working to help fulfill their needs as well, along with St. Paul Children’s Hospital. We are also donating 70 mask holders to the Dakota Communication Center in honor of National Telecommunicator Week this week. We should have those delivered on Wednesday,” Lake said on April 13. “We need to keep our front line workers and those who support them safe if at all possible.”
The Knights of the Valley team, founded in 2008, is composed of AVHS students. Many of its members are AVHS alumni and former team members. For more information about the team and to see updates on its PPE project, visit www.facebook.com/FIRSTTEAM2667.
– Patty Dexter
