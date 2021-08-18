The Dakota County Attorney’s Office recently charged Rong Qiao Zheng, of Apple Valley, with three felony counts of knowingly aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return and three felony counts of willfully underpaying sales tax, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
According to the complaint, Zheng is the owner of Super World Buffet, a restaurant in Apple Valley. The complaint alleges that Zheng underreported taxable cash transactions made at her restaurant to her accountant who subsequently used that information to file the fraudulent sales tax and use tax returns on the restaurant’s behalf for multiple months from 2017 through 2019. The complaint states that the Zheng owes more than $138,000 in sales and use tax, penalties and interest.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.