Jill Lamkins, an Apple Valley resident and a senior majoring in broadcasting, and sports media and communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has earned a 2023 Eric Sevareid Award for exceptional work in broadcast journalism.
The awards ceremony took place earlier in April in Minneapolis.
Lamkins earned a first-place award in Student Market Television in the Cable Newscast category as part of the Nebraska Nightly team for its Dec. 2, 2022 newscast. Lamkins also earned a first-place award in Student Market Television in the Talk/Public Affairs category as part of the UNL election night team for “Election 2022 Update (10 p.m.).”
The Eric Sevareid Award, named after the legendary journalist who worked for CBS Radio and Television, celebrates excellence in journalism in the Midwest. The awards are presented annually by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and judged by a panel of distinguished journalists and educators from outside the six-state region to ensure fairness.
“We are incredibly proud of our students and their hard work, dedication and talent,” Shari Veil, dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, said in a statement. “These awards are a testament to their commitment to storytelling and their ability to produce high-quality journalism. They’re also a reflection of the excellent education they receive at the college, where we nurture curious and creative minds to thrive in the ever-changing media and communication professions.”
