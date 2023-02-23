Cancer survivor Meghan Wallace travels to Arizona for PGA Champions Tour event
Apple Valley resident Meghan Wallace wouldn’t have imagined a year ago that she’d be standing on a tee box in Arizona getting ready to golf a round with a PGA Champions Tour professional.
A year ago Wallace received a colon cancer diagnosis, which required surgery and chemotherapy. But thanks to early detection, Wallace is cancer free.
Wallace will be recognized at the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, a PGA TOUR Champions tournament hosted in Tucson Feb. 27 to March 5.
The tournament helps kick off Colon Cancer Awareness Month (March) and aims to raise awareness of the disease, honor survivors and recognize those who have been affected by the disease.
Wallace will be participating in the Pairings with a Pro program, and one of the 80 PGA TOUR Champions players will honor her as a cancer survivor by wearing a ribbon with her name on it.
Wallace took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper in advance of the golf tournament. Following are her responses.
What is your survival story and what was that journey like?
When I turned 50, my doctor and I discussed different screening options and agreed that Cologuard was a good fit for me. My Cologuard test came back positive, so I went in for a colonoscopy. With no family history, I did not think I could have colon cancer, so waking up from my colonoscopy and hearing those words was terrifying!
After a CT scan and MRI, I met with a surgeon and surgery was scheduled. I had about 8 to 10 inches of my colon removed and resected. My surgeon got clear margins and I was deemed cancer free. My pathology report showed one positive lymph node which led me to an oncologist. Standard of care is adjuvant chemotherapy with any number of positive lymph node(s). I did six rounds of chemo in the summer of 2022. Since then, my scans and ctDNA tests have been negative and I am considered no evidence of disease! It was a year since my diagnosis on Feb. 17, 2022. I am officially a colon cancer survivor!
How were you selected to be a part of the Cologuard Classic?
Colon cancer advocacy groups from across the country choose survivors, patients, caregivers and advocates to be a part of the Pairings with a Pro program. Colontown has been instrumental in helping me understand my diagnosis, as well as connecting with others who are also affected by colon cancer. Colontown chose me as one of their representatives and I couldn’t be more excited!
How excited were you to participate in the event and what does it mean to you?
Sharing my story is a promise I made to myself when I was first diagnosed! I have always been a “helper.” Chemo was pretty rough and I will have life-long side effects. I currently have neuropathy in both of my feet, which is a side effect of the oxaliplatin chemotherapy. Chemo is lifesaving, but also life-altering. My goal is to help others avoid going through what I did.
Getting screened is key. Colon cancer numbers are rising, so it’s important for people to get screened – by sharing my story I hope to influence others to take care of themselves and take screening seriously. Cologuard changed my life. I am super excited to be a part of the Cologuard Classic. I want to share my story, and being able to play in the ProAm and hit the ceremonial tee shot is icing on the cake!
- Tad Johnson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.