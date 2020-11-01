Betsy Trondson, adoption worker of Apple Valley was among the 80 winners of the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Spirit Award, which was given during a special online celebration Sept. 30.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
“For the Cabinet and me, this is a day we really look forward to,” said CEO Patrick Thueson. “We love reading the nominations. The stories of positive energy and extra efforts on behalf of people we support is an inspiration. I am so proud of our honorees’ devotion to our vision and mission.”
With 2,400 employees and 10,000 volunteers, LSS supports one in 65 Minnesotans. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities, and promote quality of life for older adults. For information about LSS of Minnesota, visit www.lssmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.