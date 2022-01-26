Apple Valley resident Marge Steffes became a centenarian on Jan. 17.
Her children recently helped celebrate her 100th birthday. The highlight of the evening was when she was presented with a Certificate of Recognition Ad Honorem from the University of Northern Iowa. Although she never was able to go back to school and get her degree, 80 years later she was recognized by this university for her musical talents and skills, according to her family.
Steffes was born on Jan. 17, 1922, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the youngest of five children. Although automobiles had been around for approximately 30 years; due to the weather conditions, Steffes was brought home from the hospital in a covered wagon that had a fire burning stove in it to keep her warm.
She spent her childhood living on a ranch where her father herded cattle. Her time was consumed with raising Becky, her pet raccoon, riding her Shetland pony and running and playing in the fields that surrounded the ranch, her family said.
By the time Steffes was in high school, she had become a pianist and singer. She had a talent for being able to read music and play by ear. This skill afforded her numerous opportunities including performing in many school musicals and plays. Following graduation from high school, Steffes enrolled at the University of Iowa with the hopes of getting a degree. However, the Great Depression interfered with that dream, and she had to drop out after one semester as her family could not afford the tuition.
In 1942, she married her high school sweetheart. Two years later she had her first child. Her husband was killed a few months later as a soldier in World War II.
In 1945, Steffes was working as a secretary in Rapid City Air Force Base admissions office where she met and a year later married Sy Steffes. For the next 56 years, they raised six children while living the military life. They lived in Germany and France in addition to being stationed all across the United States while Sy served in the military as a P-38 pilot and an officer.
Her family said Steffes yearned for that college diploma that she never obtained, but life circumstances prevented her from returning to college. In the meantime, she spent the 1980s riding camels, touring the pyramids, and visiting the Parthenon as part of her travels to Egypt and Greece. This was an exciting time in her life.
Over the next few decades, Steffes watched her six children raise their own families. To date, she has 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and expecting the birth of two more. Over the years, she has attended their sports and musical events and always encouraged them to get a degree, according to her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.