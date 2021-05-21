Big Sioux Composite Squadron recently presented Cadet Lt. Col. Glen Glaser of Apple Valley with a certificate of appreciation thanking him for all his work at Big Sioux, as he is graduating from Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program.
Glaser was a member of the 130th Composite Squadron in Lakeville until August 2020, when he left to attend South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. From the 130th Composite Squadron, he transferred to Big Sioux Composite Squadron in Brookings, S.D.
Glaser served in many different leadership roles, officially and unofficially, during his Civil Air Patrol cadet career. At the 130th Composite Squadron, Glaser spent time serving as cadet administrative NCO and officer, element leader, flight sergeant, flight commander, public affairs officer, supply officer, and Minnesota Wing Cadet Advisory Council (WCAC) representative. At Big Sioux Composite Squadron, Glaser mentored cadets, including their current cadet commander, displayed constant professionalism, led by example, and helped the senior staff and cadet staff with various duties and events. As a cadet this past year, he helped maintain a challenging and intensive, yet fun environment that moved all Big Sioux Composite Squadron’s cadets beyond their normal comfort zones for personal growth.
Glaser also completed an encampment in 2016 at Camp Grafton and achieved the high rank of cadet lieutenant colonel (the General Ira C. Eaker Award) in October 2020. Glaser had a highly successful cadet experience, and he tentatively plans to return as a senior member in Big Sioux Composite Squadron in fall 2021.
