Apple Valley resident Sally Nelson has received two awards at St. Cloud State University.
Nelson has been given an Excellence in Leadership Award. The Excellence in Leadership Awards recognize outstanding graduating students for their campus leadership, community service and academic contributions.
Nelson is majoring in criminal justice and is one of 19 Excellence in Leadership recipients from six U.S. states and three countries. The winners were honored during a banquet April 18 that was live streamed.
Nelson also earned the Presidents’ Student Leadership Award. This award is for an individual student or a student organization that models a deep commitment to civic responsibility and leadership, evidenced by initiative, innovative and collaborative approaches to addressing public issues, effective community building, and integration of civic engagement into the college experience.
Nelson, a senior captain on the St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer team, was the driving force behind the creation of a youth soccer clinic to help serve the Southside neighborhood near the SCSU campus. Working with the Community Outpost House, her soccer teammates, the Sanneh Foundation and CentraCare, Nelson secured coaches, free soccer balls and cleats for youth to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.