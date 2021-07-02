Apple Valley resident Carly Schecter completed the nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking.
The training will be offered again in September in eight training sessions specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities who are Minnesota residents.
The goal is the provide thorough training in disability law and policy to increase advocacy skills.
Applications are due July 9.
Schecter has two young children with autism and took the course to be sure she is able to provide every opportunity to live their best lives. Through the class she learned the appropriate level of government, county, state or federal, to get solutions to problems. She was amazed at the parent advocates as they told of their success stories and struggles. That personal connection helped her feel less alone and gave her hope for her children. She recommends Partners to “parents who feel lost and overwhelmed. It will help you know where to start and offer the support you might be seeking for your life and your family.”
There is no cost for this training. From September to May, eight sessions are presented.
“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
This leadership training brings in national and state experts and uses group participation. Over the 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have participated.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire in Bloomington.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, the first weekend session for the 2021-2022 program year is Sept. 17-18.
Applications at mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class39/index.html are due by July 9.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, apply online at PartnersinPolicymaking.com or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
