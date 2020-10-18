Chosen from a statewide pool of applicants, Carly Schecter a resident of Apple Valley has been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Schecter and her husband are raising two children with autism who are enrolled in special education preschool programs and ABA therapy. Recently her mother has moved in with the family to help with child care. Schecter said she is concerned about the quality of school programs and long waiting lists for many private services. As a trained clinical social worker, she said she is committed to raising her children to have their best independent lives and advocating for others.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
“The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Governor’s Council.
The Governor’s Council introduced the program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, Partners has trained more than 27,000 people worldwide.
