World Without Genocide, a human rights organization at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul has awarded Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowships in Human Rights and Law to several law students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
A former Ferencz Fellow, Caitlin Schweiger of Apple Valley was selected again this year. Her focus will be to examine LGBTQ+ rights issues and initiatives as they are implemented at the International Criminal Court. She will raise local awareness about the court’s importance through programs and lectures and she will advocate for human rights efforts.
Schweiger graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in May 2019. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2014. She currently works as a law clerk for Judge Christian Sande at the Hennepin County Civil Court and serves on the Minnesota State Bar Association Human Rights Committee.
The fellowships provide financial support through World Without Genocide for work on core areas of human rights including research, policy development and action at local, state, national and international levels.
The fellowships are named for one of the world’s leading advocates for human rights, Benjamin B. Ferencz. In Nuremberg, Germany, in 1947, Ferencz prosecuted members of the Nazi Einsatzgruppen, mobile killing squads responsible for the deaths of more than a million Jews during the Holocaust. He received convictions for every one of the accused.
More about World Without Genocide is at www.worldwithoutgenocide.org or 651-695-7621.
