Caleb Feltis, of Apple Valley, is one of two University of Minnesota students chosen by the National Security Education Program as a winner of the competitive Boren Awards to study languages and cultures critical to United States interests.
This program, established in 1991 and named after U.S. Sen. David L. Boren of Oklahoma, aims to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and enhance international cooperation and security by providing students with scholarships to support long-term, immersive study in critical regions of the world. Undergraduates are awarded scholarships up to $20,000 and graduate students are awarded fellowships up to $24,000. Recipients agree to devote at least a year to working for the U.S. government in a role related to national security.
Feltis is completing majors in French, linguistics and computer science, as well as minors in Chinese and Russian, and has also studied biblical Greek. Having started learning Chinese in high school, and continued with courses at the University of Minnesota, Feltis hopes to achieve full fluency through a year of immersion at Monterey. He plans to combine his skills with languages and computer science in a career with the Foreign Service facilitating communications and diplomacy between the U.S. and China.
Although Boren Scholars and Fellows usually spend up to a year abroad, immersing themselves in a foreign language and culture, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited options for travel. This year’s University of Minnesota recipients, both of whom are participants in the Chinese Flagship program, will spend their capstone year in the immersive Chinese program at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California.
The other U of M student selected for the award is Maggie Lundberg, an Asian and Middle Eastern studies and linguistics major from Edina.
