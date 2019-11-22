An Apple Valley resident has been appointed to serve on the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council, according to a Nov. 13 announcement from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Andrea Singh’s appointment became effective on Nov. 18 and the term will expire Jan. 2, 2023.

Singh’s appointment and the other appointments are supported by Executive Order 19-34, re-launching the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet and placing children at the center of government, and state statute.

The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council the State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care will make recommendations to support community engagement and work of carrying out Executive Order 19-34 across state government and the Children’s Cabinet, a news release said.

