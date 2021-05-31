Apple Valley High School sophomore Apollo Oase won second place in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for students in Minnesota’s 2nd District. The annual competition, hosted each spring, is open to all high school students who live in the 2nd District.
His piece represents diversity, strong connections and the colors of Minnesota’s changing seasons. The heart symbolizes the theme of “Minnesota Nice” with the lines always leading toward home. He designed this piece of art using a 3D CAD program. His artwork will hang in Craig’s office in Washington, D.C.
“This year’s Congressional Art Competition has again shown the incredible talent of students in our community,” said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan. “Even in spite of a global pandemic and the challenges of remote learning, these students stepped up and created incredible artwork that I look forward to displaying in my offices and in the halls of Congress. I am so honored to congratulate the three winners from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District and thankful for the participation of each and every student who submitted artwork this year.”
The first-place submission was created by Makayla Bowen, a senior at Cannon Falls High School and depicts a man holding a stare filled with different emotions based on interpretation. She used bigger chunks of oil paint to create the highly textured facial covering. This painting will hang in the U.S. Capitol along with the winning artwork from congressional districts across the nation.
The third-place submission was created by Ananda Myint, a Northfield High School sophomore. Her painting shows a moment between young elephant siblings. This painting is a reminder of the benefits of having more time at home with family during the pandemic. She used one color of purple, getting the full range of values to do the whole painting. Her artwork will hang in Craig’s district office in Burnsville.
