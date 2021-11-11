In the past week Apple Valley Police officers have responded to several calls of thefts of motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles.
On Nov. 3 in the morning hours, officers responded to several reports of thefts from vehicles in the neighborhoods around Oriole Drive, Cooper Lane and Whitney Drive. A vehicle was stolen from a residence on Oriole Drive and four other residents in the area reported their vehicles rummaged through and items taken.
The south metro has seen a rise in vehicle thefts this year and thefts from motor vehicles remain a constant issue. Police are reminding the public to always lock vehicles and remove all valuables. They are asked to never leave the keys or garage door opener in a vehicle when left unattended. People should watch for and report all suspicious activity immediately to 911.
