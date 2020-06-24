The Apple Valley Municipal Center has re-opened to the public, the city of Apple Valley reported on its website June 23.
“Employees and members of the public are expected to follow social distancing guidelines while in the building to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for everyone. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided in multiple locations throughout the building,” a news release from the city said. “The city will continue to provide services online and over the phone for those who do not wish to enter the building. Members of the public are encouraged to conduct business via e-mail, telephone or online as much as possible. In order to minimize gatherings of people in waiting areas, if you are looking to meet with a staff person, please contact us ahead of your arrival to schedule an appointment.”
The City Council plans to conduct its next City Council meeting on July 9 in person, according to Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland. She said members of the public are welcome to attend in person, but the number of people who will be able to be physically present will be limited to adhere to guidelines related to COVID-19 set by state health officials. The city will continue to use the GoToWebinar platform to give members of the public an opportunity to participate in the meeting remotely.
