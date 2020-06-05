The city of Apple Valley is reminding residents about the city regulations about food trucks with the arrival of the summer season.
Food truck operation within Apple Valley is subject to some restrictions.
According to the city, there are some things to keep in mind.
Food trucks are permitted only by approved permit as follows:
• In conjunction with a temporary commercial promotional event held by a local commercial business on its property pursuant to a permit issued by the city.
• At declared “Community Celebrations” by action of the City Council.
• In city parks only by permit issued by the Park and Recreation Department and in conjunction with a registered special event.
• In accordance with state of Minnesota Executive Orders and Health Department requirements, particularly those that prioritize safety, social distancing, and hand and surface sanitizing that is recommended to avoid spread of disease.
• Never on any streets within the city.
During this challenging time, the city has been flexible and collaborative by working with individual residents over several months to achieve their special family event that may include a food truck vendor. Examples at this time might include a family graduation or private wedding reception, or similar. The distinguishing feature is a unique lifetime event during this difficult period of staying safe and controlling gathering.
For those residents that have arranged that graduation party, proceed. If a different lifetime event is being considered, consult with Alex Sharpe in the Community Development Department:asharpe@cityofapplevalley.org and the city is happy to work with residents. The food truck vendors, if they have questions, are also working with Alex Sharpe to ensure a special celebratory moment is just that and not a planned repeating event.
