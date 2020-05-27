Members of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Color Guard/Honor Guard conducted honors for Memorial Day, May 25, at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley.
The Apple Valley American Legion previously decided to cancel its traditional Memorial Day ceremony due to the gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group decided it wanted to do a small, non-public ceremony to honor fallen members of the military.
The event included the reading of the poem “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, a prayer, a three-shot rifle volley and the playing of “Taps.” The members of the group included Bill Quintus, Gene Moon, John Ohotto, Jeremy Ehlers, Bernie Baumann and Rich Peltier.
