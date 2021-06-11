Shows for the Apple Valley Puppet Wagon are set begin June 14.
Community members are invited to see free, fun-filled puppet shows this summer. The Puppet Wagon makes 24 stops in various Apple Valley parks weekly and new shows are performed every week. Kids of all ages will enjoy these lively shows. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a performance in one of the city parks.
For a full listing of locations and times visit https://bit.ly/3cvAO0x.
