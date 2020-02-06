To the editor:
We live in a home adjacent to city property. Over the last few years we’ve lived here, we have put in several requests to the city for minor issues regarding the lawn, streets and trail near our home. On each and every occasion, those requests, regardless of how minor or insignificant, have been met by the city with incredible respect, speed and care. Last summer at National Night Out, even though they’d had an incredibly long night of attending to a fire on top of visiting neighborhoods, two awesome firefighters showed up on our block and absolutely made our neighborhood’s night by bringing the fire truck for us all to enjoy. Last but not least, a couple years ago, my husband had a health scare that required a 911 call, an ambulance and attention from the Apple Valley police and fire departments. They responded in minutes with such calm and care for a situation that was one of the scariest of my life.
I share this sentiment here because, in a time where it seems customer service is a thing of the past, I am grateful for the great city we live in for caring for us in both the very big and small areas of our life that add up to carry a tremendous impact. I hope that our community realizes what an incredible city we live in. Thank you to the city workers, police departments, and first responders for the amazing work you do (even if it takes some of us a couple years to show our gratitude). You will never receive enough praise for the important work you do on a daily basis but please know how much it’s appreciated. And, if you’re reading this and agree, please reach out and thank these individuals whenever you have the chance.
Kerry Stok
Apple Valley
