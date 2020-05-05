av night to unite 5 web.jpg 2019

Apple Valley’s Night to Unite celebration had over 100 registered gatherings in 2019. The Apple Valley Police Department announced April 30 that this year’s Night to Unite activities, originally scheduled for Aug. 4, have been postponed to Oct. 6 due to COVID-19.

 File photo by Patty Dexter

Apple Valley’s annual Night to Unite community celebration in August has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Apple Valley Police Department announced the change in an April 30 post on its Facebook page. The department said it had decided to follow a recommendation from the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association to postpone Night to Unite activities, originally scheduled for Aug. 4, to Oct. 6.

“Additional information about the event’s activities including registration will be posted on social media and the city’s website in the coming months. We value the commitment our community members have made to support this annual crime prevention event and we will make every effort to follow state guidelines regarding public gatherings with regards to the pandemic in the foreseeable future,” the department said in the post.

Tags

Load comments