The Apple Valley Police Department is warning the public of an increase in reports of thefts of and from vehicles.
Vehicles are being taken from parking lots, underground parking garages, off the street and from neighborhood garages, the department said in a news release.
Sometimes thieves will steal vehicle keys to access the vehicle. This happens frequently from locker rooms at fitness centers. Lockers will be broken into or are sometimes left open and thieves will steal vehicle keys, wallets and purses. They will take the vehicle and immediately use the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, mostly of gift cards at nearby retailers. Vehicle thefts from underground parking garages happen when residents park and leave their vehicles unlocked and key fobs for push start vehicles in the vehicle, the department said.
The department has also received reports of vehicles left attended and running. Sometimes these vehicles are parked in the victim’s garage, warming up and sometimes vehicle owners leave their vehicle running in cold weather if they are only going to be gone for a short time – convenience stores, child cares, or schools.
The most recent theft occurred when a vehicle owner parked his car in his garage after work. He left the vehicle’s keys in the vehicle, the vehicle unlocked and his garage door open. He returned to his vehicle within 10 minutes and it had been taken, police said.
The department encouraged residents to take precautions to protect their vehicle including always locking their vehicle, even if unattended for a short period of time, and never leaving vehicle keys inside the vehicle.
Cars should never be left running and unattended because in addition to the possibility of having a vehicle stolen, people could also be cited for open ignition. Community members should call 911 to report any suspicious activity seen, the department said.
