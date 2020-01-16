A new management system which tracks property and evidence seized by the Apple Valley Department went live Jan. 15.
The department said in its Jan. 15 “Off the cuff” newsletter that the department had been researching and preparing for a new management system over the last year. This computer system tracks the “collection, intake, storage, movement and disposal of every piece of property seized by the department.”
“It is a critical component to our process of bringing criminal charges through the court system. Our old system was built about seven years ago and as with any computer system, in need of replacement,” the department said.
The department transferred data to the new SAFE by Evidence Tracker system, checked to make sure the conversions were taking place and trained staff on how to use it over the past six weeks. The new system enables officers to begin the evidence intake process from a crime scene with a cell phone application. A program built within the system ensures property or evidence no longer needed is properly disposed of, the newsletter said.
“Fun fact: We have 43,155 items currently in our property room and the data on their collection, location, and associated crimes had to be imported into this new system,” the department said.
