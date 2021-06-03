av watchdog walkers 3 web.jpg

Community members attend the Apple Valley Police Department's Watchdog Walker event in 2019. 

 File photo by Patty Dexter

The Apple Valley Police Department will host its annual Watchdog Walker event from 6-8 p.m. June 22 at Kelley Park in Apple Valley.

Watchdog Walkers is a crime awareness program that encourages dog walkers and walkers of all kinds to assist the Apple Valley Police Department as extra “eyes and ears” of the community. By watching for and reporting suspicious activity, residents are helping to keep their community safe. A large portion of police arrests are a direct result of a resident’s phone call.

The Watchdog Walker event features a reduced fee veterinary clinic compliments of Palomino Pet Hospital and representatives from various pet-friendly services offering free samples, products and services for dogs.

For more information, contact Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or by email at pwalter@cityofapplevalley.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments