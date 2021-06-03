The Apple Valley Police Department will host its annual Watchdog Walker event from 6-8 p.m. June 22 at Kelley Park in Apple Valley.
Watchdog Walkers is a crime awareness program that encourages dog walkers and walkers of all kinds to assist the Apple Valley Police Department as extra “eyes and ears” of the community. By watching for and reporting suspicious activity, residents are helping to keep their community safe. A large portion of police arrests are a direct result of a resident’s phone call.
The Watchdog Walker event features a reduced fee veterinary clinic compliments of Palomino Pet Hospital and representatives from various pet-friendly services offering free samples, products and services for dogs.
For more information, contact Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or by email at pwalter@cityofapplevalley.org.
