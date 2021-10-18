The Apple Valley police and parks and recreation departments will host a trunk or treat event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center parking lot, 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
The trunk or treat is an event where children can trick or treat from vehicle to vehicle in a safe environment. The event will feature many city vehicles including squad cars, a fire truck, snow plow, street sweeper and more.
This event is weather dependent and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (rain or snow). Check out the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2hpc9prv for timely information on the event status.
