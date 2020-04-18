The Apple Valley Police Department has temporarily suspended in-person car seat checks in attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We are currently offering virtual car seat checks to better serve our community. Virtual car seat checks allow our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician to conduct car seat checks via technology, instead of meeting in person,” according to a police department news release. “We currently offer this service to Apple Valley residents or those who work in Apple Valley only, by appointment. In order to participate in a virtual car seat check, you will need a smartphone, tablet, or computer with audio and visual capabilities.”
For more information, visit the City’s website at www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/385/Child-Passenger-Safety or contact Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or pwalter@cityofapplevalley.org.
