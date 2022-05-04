The Apple Valley Police Department is partnering with Apple Valley Car Clinic and the Minnesota Department of Commerce to mark vehicle catalytic converters.
The event will take place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, at Apple Valley Car Clinic, 7540 147th St. W., Apple Valley.
The marking program called CatGuard was launched by the state’s Commerce Department in 2021 and consists of adhering a special label to catalytic converters. The label transfers etchings of the label’s unique number onto the metal once the vehicle is started. The etching makes it possible for law enforcement to trace a recovered convertor back to a specific vehicle if it’s stolen.
Minnesota has one of the highest theft rates of catalytic converters in the nation.
The police department said the marking of catalytic converters may not stop all thefts from occurring and encourages residents to do what they can to prevent the theft:
• If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside when not attended.
• If you are unable to park inside, park near your building or under lights to make your vehicle less desirable to a thief.
• Watch for suspicious activity around vehicles and listen for the distinct sound of grinding metal.
• Call 911 immediately to report any suspicious activity.
The Commerce Department has come up with a list of the most sought-after vehicles for this type of theft.
If you are unable to register for the event or do not have a vehicle listed on the Commerce Department’s list, you may pick up your own CatGuard marking kit from the Apple Valley Police Department. Kits are only available Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4:30 pm (not on holidays). You must register your vehicle when you pick up your kit and you are responsible for application of the label.
