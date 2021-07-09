Apple Valley police say a man died July 4 after fireworks he was using struck him in the head.
Apple Valley officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Gavotte Avenue at 10:08 a.m. July 4 on the report of a deceased man in a yard. Officers responded to the area and located the body of a man and found trauma to the man’s head and hands. They also noticed exploded and un-exploded fireworks near the body, along with alcohol containers, police said. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man.
“An investigation revealed the victim had been drinking alcohol and lighting aerial fireworks off near his home. Investigators surmised the victim was holding a mortar tube used to launch the fireworks and when it fired, the firework shot out the bottom of the tube striking the man in the head. The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and determined the cause of death was likely accidental,” the department said.
