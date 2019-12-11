The Apple Valley Police Department is reminding the public to keep an eye on valuables after four thefts were reported earlier this month.
Officers responded to calls on Dec. 6 from four elderly women who all reported their wallets had been stolen while shopping. They said they were “distracted prior to the theft,” according to a news release.
Police said it’s believed that during the incidents, a female suspect distracted the victims by asking them something about a product or asking for help while a male suspect took wallets from purses. The victims’ credit cards were then used soon after the theft to purchase gift cards at neighboring retail businesses. The male and female suspects were wearing winter coats with fur-lined hoods and the female suspect also wore a black and white striped knit hat with a pom on top.
“Be aware this holiday shopping season and whenever you are out and about. Keep an eye on your valuables. Place your wallet in an inside jacket pocket or if you keep your wallet in a purse, wear it close to your body, rather than putting it in your shopping cart,” the department said. “Limit the number of cards you have in your wallet. Remove extra credit cards that aren’t needed. Record all account numbers of your cards and keep bank phone numbers handy in case you need to cancel your cards or report fraudulent activity. Be a good neighbor and watch out for fellow shoppers as well. Call 911 immediately to report any suspicious activity or to report if you are a victim of a crime.”
