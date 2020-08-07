The Apple Valley Police has been receiving an increase in calls involving thefts from vehicles, property damage and thefts the last few weeks.
Calls include vehicle tires being slashed, property being damaged, and vehicles being entered and items taken. These incidents are happening all over the city, sometimes in spurts in a concentrated area and mostly overnight.
The AVPD encourages residents to:
• Leave their outside lights on from dusk to dawn to light up neighborhoods and make them less desirable to criminals.
• Park your vehicles in a secured garage or, if you have to park outside, remember to lock your vehicle and remove all items. Never leave items such as bags, backpacks, laptops, loose change, gift cards, etc. in plain view in your vehicle when it is left unattended for any amount of time.
• Call 911 to report suspicious behavior immediately when it is witnessed. If you have security cameras at your residence, review the footage often and if you notice anything out of the ordinary, contact the police.
• Watch out for your neighbors. If you notice their garage door open late at night, make contact with them to make sure it gets shut. If you see someone lurking around their property that you don’t think belongs there, call 911 immediately to report it.
• Share information with your neighbors. Relay this information with those who do not receive it and encourage them to sign up to receive emails. If you are a victim of a property crime in your neighborhood, share your experience with your neighbors so they are informed and can take precautions to make sure they don’t get victimized.
Residents with specific questions or concerns about criminal activity in their neighborhood, can reach out to Crime Prevention Specialist Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or by email at pwalter@cityofapplevalley.org.
