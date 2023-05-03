Property room clerk Denis Schweitzer retired April 14 which marked his 21st anniversary with the Apple Valley Police Department, according to the department’s April 26 “Weekly Digest” newsletter.

Schweitzer was the department’s first property clerk hired after the position was created in 2002. The detective sergeant handled property room duties before the position was added, but the department chose to have a dedicated part-time staff member to manage all of the property room tasks as the department and community grew, the department said.

