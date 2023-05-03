Property room clerk Denis Schweitzer retired April 14 which marked his 21st anniversary with the Apple Valley Police Department, according to the department’s April 26 “Weekly Digest” newsletter.
Schweitzer was the department’s first property clerk hired after the position was created in 2002. The detective sergeant handled property room duties before the position was added, but the department chose to have a dedicated part-time staff member to manage all of the property room tasks as the department and community grew, the department said.
“Denis was an integral member of our family handling duties such as property processing, releases to the public, long term storage, preparation for court, auction, or returning pieces of lost property to their rightful owners. Here are some fun facts about our property room. There are a total of 49,549 pieces of property in our system including 8,659 pieces of removable media such as CDs, DVDs, and flash drives,” the newsletter states. “We have 2,713 drug paraphernalia items, 2,681 packages of drugs, and 543 bicycles in our system right now. Denis left the property room and system in exceptional condition. His presence at the department will be missed and we thank him for his service to our community.”
