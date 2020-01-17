The Apple Valley Police is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 87 year old Barbara Musil.
"(Musil) was last seen at her Apple Valley home on Jan. 16. Musil is believed to be driving a 2010 Grey Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate 560XLR. Musil was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket and not dressed for cold winter weather," the department said in a Jan. 17 post on its Facebook page.
"According to family members, Musil has dementia and may not know where she is. Detectives are following up and have learned she has made several stops at gas stations including New Ulm at 7:30 AM and the most recent in Saint Paul at 3:30 PM today."
The Apple Valley Police Department is asking anyone who sees Musil to call 911 immediately. Anyone else with information on her whereabouts should call the Apple Valley Police Department dispatch at 952-322-2323.
