The city of Apple Valley is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Apple Valley Planning Commission.
The vacant seat has a three-year term expiring March 1, 2024. The seven-member commission is a standing committee with the full power and responsibility to investigate issues relating to planning and land use on behalf of the City Council.
The commission discusses and evaluates development and building proposals, conditional use permit applications, variance requests, proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan or zoning map, and related planning issues. The commission conducts public hearings, when necessary, and votes on recommendations, which are then sent to the council.
The commission meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center.
The council will fill the vacancy by appointment. Applications must be filed with the city clerk by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. Application forms are available on the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org, at the city clerk’s office at 7100 147th Street W., or by calling 952-953-2506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.