The city of Apple Valley is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The vacant position is for a three-year term expiring March 1, 2020.
This seven-member group is a standing committee with the responsibility to advise the City Council on matters pertaining to the planning and development of parks, trails, and open space, including but not limited to: zoning amendment requests or proposed housing developments that may affect city parks or park and trail needs, and park development bond issues.
The committee also serves as the initial forum for consideration of resident concerns related to the city’s park and trail systems. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee votes on recommendations, which are then sent to the City Council for consideration. The group generally meets on the first Thursday in January, March, May, September, and November, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Apple Valley Municipal Center.
The City Council will fill this vacancy by appointment. Residents interested in submitting their name for consideration must file an application with the city clerk by 4:30 p.m., by Tuesday, Dec. 31. Application forms can be obtained on the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org or at the office of the Apple Valley City Clerk, at 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley or by calling 952-953-2506.
