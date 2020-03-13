Apple Valley Parks and Recreation is closing its facilities to the general public "for a period of time" effective 6 p.m. March 13, due to concerns with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein said the affected facilities include the Community Center, Senior Center, Activity Center, Valleywood Club House, Hayes Park Arena and evening events at the Apple Valley Sports Arena.
"The city will continually monitor the fluid conditions surrounding the coronavirus and re-open these facilities when the safety and wellbeing of our visitors as well as staff are determined to be appropriate," he said.
User groups with questions can contact the city at 952-953-2300 or visit www.cityofapplevalley.org, Bernstein said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.