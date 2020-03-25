Public will still be able to participate
The city of Apple Valley is continuing to conduct business in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, but with changes that had to come quickly.
Like many neighboring communities, the City Council voted last week to proclaim a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic and also voted to conduct meetings by telephone or other electronic means because of COVID-19. City facilities have also been closed to the public, though city employees are still working.
State law says a public body can make the determination that an in-person meeting “not practical or prudent because of a health pandemic or an emergency declared under Chapter 12. Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency March 13 under Chapter 12.
According to the Minnesota Department of Administration requirements for holding a meeting through telephone or other electronic means include:
• “All participating members can hear one another;”
• “Members of the public at the physical meeting location can hear all discussion ‘unless attendance at the regular meeting location is not feasible due to the health pandemic;’ ”
• “At least one member of the public is present at the meeting location, ‘unless unfeasible due to the health pandemic;’ ”
• “All votes are taken by roll call.”
Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell said the city is committed to full transparency in conducting all meetings of the City Council, Apple Valley Planning Commission and other citizen advisory committees.
Lawell said information about electronic meetings is on the city’s website and was added to agendas for the March 25 Planning Commission and March 26 City Council meetings.
Members of the public who want to view a meeting can see it livestreamed on the city’s website at ci.apple-valley.mn.us by clicking on “government” then “meeting video.” Meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications Channel 180.
According to Lawell, the city is using a platform called GoToWebinar to allow community members to provide public input during meetings. The application can be installed on mobile devices and Windows or Apple computers. There will be a public meeting identification number that is entered into the app to allow a viewer to log in.
Community members can submit comments during the 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 Apple Valley Planning Commission meeting by registering at https://www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2749.
Residents can provide input at the 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Apple Valley City Council meeting at https://www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2751.
The city’s information technology department has been busy getting members of City Council, Planning Commission and others ready to use technology, Lawell said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
