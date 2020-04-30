Measure in effect while restaurants remain closed
Apple Valley is allowing bars and restaurants with a liquor license to temporarily sell beer and wine with food takeout orders.
On April 23, the Apple Valley City Council adopted a resolution suspending the city’s off-sale liquor retail prohibition after the state’s restaurant closure order.
“Restaurants contacted me about this and will appreciate being able to do that,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said.
Typically off-sale liquor sales in Apple Valley are exclusive to the city’s municipal liquor stores, according to City Administrator Tom Lawell.
Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill April 17 allowing licensed restaurants and bars with takeout food service to sell alcohol with food for a limited time. The new law took effect the next day.
Restaurants were ordered to close to dine-in customers in mid-March as part of an executive order that also closed places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the new law, alcohol purchases from restaurants are limited to beer, wine, hard seltzer and cider that is sold in its original, unopened packaging and food is required to be included in the order. The total quantity of alcohol in a takeout order is a six-pack of beer, hard seltzer and cider and a bottle of wine. Participants must be at least age 21 and delivery is not allowed.
The law gives local municipalities the option to opt out. The temporary measure sunsets when restaurants are no longer by executive order to be closed.
“This resolution would basically eliminate that authorization to sell curbside alcohol when they become open in any manner,” Lawell said to the City Council about the approved city resolution.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
