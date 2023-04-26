The city of Apple Valley was named City of the Year by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal during an April 20 ceremony. From left are Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Alex Sharpe, Apple Valley planning and economic development specialist.
The city of Apple Valley was named City of the Year by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal during a ceremony on April 20.
The Minnesota Real Estate Journal hosts an annual awards ceremony to recognize exceptional commercial real estate projects and communities in over 30 categories. The city was selected for this honor as a result of several milestone accomplishments, including being the site of multiple key development projects, achieving Green Globe certifications for new and updated city buildings, holding two AAA bond ratings, hosting engaging community events throughout the year for residents, and more, according to a news release from the city.
Recent large development projects to note in Apple Valley include:
- The ongoing redevelopment of a 400-acre mining area into a mixed-business campus known as Orchard Place, which includes a new Lunds & Byerlys grocery store and an array of other restaurants and retail offerings;
- Roers Company completing a 172-unit apartment and townhome development called Risor of Apple Valley;
- Frito-Lay food company working with Scannell Properties to construct a 177,600-square-foot warehouse/distribution center on a 16-acre parcel;
- The construction of a Mexican restaurant and market called Homshuk Kitchen and Bodega 42 Market, located near Kelley Park;
- Improving the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, municipal golf course and fire stations to better serve residents while also being Green Globe-certified, sustainable facilities and
- The Minnesota Zoo’s construction of the Treetop Trail, an elevated walking path that follows the zoo’s old monorail tracks – which will also be the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop.
Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw accepted the award on behalf of the city.
“Our goal has always been to make Apple Valley into a community for a lifetime — a place where residents can continue to live, work, and play for years and years to come. We are fortunate to have many private projects making investments in our city, bringing some very welcome growth and job opportunities,” he said in a statement. “We pride ourselves in taking every opportunity we can to strategize, improve, and redevelop to continue exceeding the needs of our community.”
