The city of Apple Valley was named City of the Year by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal during an April 20 ceremony. From left are Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Alex Sharpe, Apple Valley planning and economic development specialist.

The Minnesota Real Estate Journal hosts an annual awards ceremony to recognize exceptional commercial real estate projects and communities in over 30 categories. The city was selected for this honor as a result of several milestone accomplishments, including being the site of multiple key development projects, achieving Green Globe certifications for new and updated city buildings, holding two AAA bond ratings, hosting engaging community events throughout the year for residents, and more, according to a news release from the city.

