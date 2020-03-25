All three Apple Valley Liquor Store locations temporarily closed “for restructuring during these challenging times,” the city reported on its website March 24.
“It is the city of Apple Valley’s top priority to conduct our retail business in the safest environment possible. Therefore, in our efforts to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are reassessing our liquor operations to serve you with the health and safety of our staff and community in mind,” the city said.
For updates, community members are encouraged to call 952-953-2525.
