All three Apple Valley Liquor locations reopened April 3 for curbside pick up orders only.
The stores had been temporarily closed for over a week for “restructuring” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores are open for pick-up during limited hours, noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The stores will be closed on Sundays.
“Each store has provided a link to its product catalog. Instructions are provided for placing an order over the phone or through e-mail,” according to the city’s website. The site noted that customers should not include credit card information over email and the store will call back to arrange payment.
When picking up orders, customers must remain in their car and the liquor store staff will bring the order out.
All orders must be picked up by a person age 21 or older and liquor store employees will check the identification of everyone in the vehicle. Valid forms of identification include state ID, passport, tribal ID, province ID if from Canada and military ID issued by the Department of Defense.
The person on the credit card must be the person picking up the order and customers will be asked to sign for the purchase. All sales will be final.
For more information, visit www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/690/Liquor-Operations-During-COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.