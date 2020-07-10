The Apple Valley Mobile Puppet Wagon is now offering shows five days a week through Aug. 7 at community parks.

The shows began July 6. Aroma’s Art, a free program for attendees, is available immediately following each show.

The shows are scheduled at the following times and locations each week:

Mondays

• 11:15 a.m. Westview Elementary, 225 Garden View Drive

• 1 p.m. Valley Middle Park, 1040 Baldwin Drive

• 1:45 p.m. Delaney Park, 4745 147th St. W.

• 2:30 p.m. Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St.

Tuesdays

• 9:30 a.m. Longridge Park, 8530 160th St. W.

• 10:15 a.m. Apple Ponds Park, 15834 Garrett Drive

• 11 a.m. Regatta Park, 15596 Finch Ave.

• 1 p.m. Alimagnet Park, 211 Ridgeview Drive

• 1:45 p.m. Cedar Knolls Park, 7094 127th St. W.

• 2:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 12852 Hamlet Ave.

Wednesdays

• 9:30 a.m. Apple Grove Park, 14904 Hayes Road

• 10:15 a.m. Faith Park, 15539 Ferris Ave.

• 11 a.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park-East, 5800 142nd St. W.

• 1 p.m. Cobblestone Park, 15601 Cobblestone Lake Parkway

• 1:45 p.m., Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St.

• 2:30 p.m. Embry Path Park, 15300 Embry Path

Thursdays

• 9:30 a.m. Farquar Park, 13266 Pilot Knob Road

• 10:15 a.m. Tintah Park, 4839 142nd St. W..

• 11:15 a.m. Redwood Park, 311 150th St. W.

• 1 p.m. Wildwood Park, 8266 137th St. W.

• 1:45 p.m. Hagemeister Park, 13000 Johnny Cake Ridge Road-East

• 2:30 p.m. Huntington Park, 12960 Diamond Path

Fridays

• 9:30 a.m. Briar Oaks Park, 12275 Safari Path

• 10:15 a.m. Nordic Park, 13161 Foliage Ave.

• 11 a.m. Cedar Isle Park, 14400 Freeport Trail

• 12:45 p.m. Fred J. Largen Park, 7368 142nd St. W.

• 1:30 p.m. Galaxie Park, 13900 Galaxie Ave.

• 2:15 p.m. Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road

Shows will be canceled in the event of rain and will not be rescheduled. For cancellation information call 952-953-2300.

